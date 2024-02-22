$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

How can business remove public control with the help of business?" - Head of the PCC BES is outraged by Zheleznyak's draft law

Kyiv

 26061 views

Taras Kotov criticized the draft law on the reboot of the BES authored by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

How can business remove public control with the help of business?" - Head of the PCC BES is outraged by Zheleznyak's draft law

Taras Kotov, a civic activist and chairman of the Public Control Council of the Bureau of Economic Security, criticized the draft law on the reboot of the BES authored by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

In his opinion, both draft laws are not perfect, but the Draft Law on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine" and other laws of Ukraine on improving the work of the Bureau 10439-2 completely excludes civil society representatives from the members of the personnel commission, and in particular the Civil Oversight Council, which has made every effort to clean up the Bureau from the very beginning. 

"For some reason, I don't think there is a need for members of the PCC in the personnel commission, as there is enough of them. I see a simple interest in this - to remove bad predecessors by telling them about their crimes, but to hire their saintly successors not on such conditions that they do not mutate, but on such conditions that their mutations are not so noticeable. So that they would last longer," Kotov wrote on his Facebook page.

Kotov also reminded that 23 thousand people voted for him, and later it was the PCC that drew attention to the non-transparent conduct of the competitions by Melnyk, and then provided information to the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada, headed by Yaroslav Zheleznyak. However, the MP first excluded the activists from participating in the PIC meetings, and later excluded the provision on the inclusion of the Public Control Council in the commissions that would conduct the re-certification.

"When the Public Control Council recorded all this, informed about it and provided alternative proposals, NONE of the respected parents of the victory under BEB were there. All of them appeared only when it came to who would be the next owner of the ring, who would head the BEB, and on what terms. I hope that the people who have achieved significant results in reforming the tax service will do a better job in the future," Taras Kotov, the PCC BES chairman, writes ironically. 

As a reminder, on February 21, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Tax Policy recommended that the government draft law 10439 on amendments to the Law "On the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine" to improve the work of the Bureau be adopted as a basis. And to reject two alternative draft laws submitted by MPs. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
