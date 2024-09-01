Houthis attack Groton container ship for the second time in the Gulf of Aden

On Friday, August 30, Yemeni Houthis launched a missile attack on the Groton container ship, which was moving in the Gulf of Aden, for the second time in a month. This is reported by ABC News, UNN writes.

Details

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO), the Houthis fired two missiles that exploded in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, about 240 kilometers east of Aden. The crew was not injured and the container ship continued on its route.

On Saturday, August 31, the U.S. Navy's Joint Maritime Information Center confirmed that the Liberian-flagged container ship Groton was the target of the attack. This is the second attack on the vessel by Houthis in August. During the first incident, a missile hit the vessel just above the waterline, causing minor damage.

The attacks on ships in this region underscore the instability and risks to maritime navigation in the Gulf of Aden, which requires increased international attention to ensure security in the region.

