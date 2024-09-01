ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122221 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125654 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205426 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157255 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154930 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201918 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190217 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105157 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Houthis attack Groton container ship for the second time in the Gulf of Aden

Houthis attack Groton container ship for the second time in the Gulf of Aden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32130 views

Yemeni Houthis have fired two missiles at the container ship Groton in the Gulf of Aden. This is the second attack on the vessel in a month, highlighting the instability and risks to shipping in the region.

On Friday, August 30, Yemeni Houthis launched a missile attack on the Groton container ship, which was moving in the Gulf of Aden, for the second time in a month. This is reported by ABC News, UNN writes.

Details

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO), the Houthis fired two missiles that exploded in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, about 240 kilometers east of Aden. The crew was not injured and the container ship continued on its route.

On Saturday, August 31, the U.S. Navy's Joint Maritime Information Center confirmed that the Liberian-flagged container ship Groton was the target of the attack. This is the second attack on the vessel by Houthis in August. During the first incident, a missile hit the vessel just above the waterline, causing minor damage.

The attacks on ships in this region underscore the instability and risks to maritime navigation in the Gulf of Aden, which requires increased international attention to ensure security in the region.

Houthis allowed to tow burning MV Sounion tanker in the Red Sea29.08.24, 01:56 • 114095 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World

