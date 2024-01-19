Houses and streets flooded, people evacuated: heavy rainfall in Sevastopol

A third of the monthly rainfall fell in Sevastopol overnight, and houses in the city were flooded. This is reported by the Russian media with reference to the so-called "Ministry of Emergency Situations in Sevastopol", UNN reports .

Work is underway in Sevastopol to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. Over the past evening and night, 13 mm of precipitation fell, which is a third of the monthly norm. Houses on Vorovsky, Drygin and Romashkovy Tupik streets were flooded, - the statement said.

Details

Four people, including one child, were reportedly evacuated. Russian media reported that the water "flooded the streets of the city and turned them into rivers. Some people are hiding on the second floor of private houses because the first floor is flooded.

There are also problems with transportation in the city: only heavy trucks and off-road vehicles can get through some sections of the roads, while other cars risk stalling. According to the weather forecast, the rain will stop only on January 20.

