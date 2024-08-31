Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine today, substation workers found an explosive object in Zaporizhzhia - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125615 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157221 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154906 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201873 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190170 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105156 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 63294 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 75152 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 48399 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100827 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 84383 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205347 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201873 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190170 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204686 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 9131 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 31726 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151525 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150693 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154705 views
Actual
Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine today, substation workers found an explosive object in Zaporizhzhia - Ministry of Energy

Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine today, substation workers found an explosive object in Zaporizhzhia - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15703 views

The Ministry of Energy reports hourly power outages throughout the day. Due to hostilities and technical disruptions, 536 settlements remain without power supply, and power companies have restored power to 13,175 consumers.

Today, August 31, hourly power cuts will be in effect throughout the day in Ukraine, and Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly. In Zaporizhzhia, workers at a substation found an explosive device. As of this morning, 536 settlements remain without power supply due to the fighting and technical violations. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

Today, hourly power outages will last from 00:00 to 24:00 according to the planned schedule. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies

- , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The agency urged everyone to use electricity rationally and economically.

They also indicated that electricity exports are not taking place and are not planned.

US delegation was provided with data on needs for protection and recovery in the energy sector - Ministry of Energy30.08.24, 10:24 • 31209 views

Consequences of shelling

Donetsk region: as a result of hostilities, a substation and household consumers were cut off from electricity.

Chernihiv region: as a result of the shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, which cut off power to 459 consumers in 2 settlements.

Zaporizhzhia region: employees of a substation found an explosive object. It was neutralized.

Kharkiv region: substations and household consumers were cut off from electricity due to the hostilities.

De-energization 

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 13,175 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 536 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the fighting and technical violations.

There will be many challenges in winter, but we will not allow blackouts - CEO of Ukrenergo29.08.24, 15:58 • 15118 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

Contact us about advertising