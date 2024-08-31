Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine today, substation workers found an explosive object in Zaporizhzhia - Ministry of Energy

Today, August 31, hourly power cuts will be in effect throughout the day in Ukraine, and Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly. In Zaporizhzhia, workers at a substation found an explosive device. As of this morning, 536 settlements remain without power supply due to the fighting and technical violations. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

Today, hourly power outages will last from 00:00 to 24:00 according to the planned schedule. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies - , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The agency urged everyone to use electricity rationally and economically.

They also indicated that electricity exports are not taking place and are not planned.

Consequences of shelling

Donetsk region: as a result of hostilities, a substation and household consumers were cut off from electricity.

Chernihiv region: as a result of the shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, which cut off power to 459 consumers in 2 settlements.

Zaporizhzhia region: employees of a substation found an explosive object. It was neutralized.

Kharkiv region: substations and household consumers were cut off from electricity due to the hostilities.

De-energization

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 13,175 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 536 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the fighting and technical violations.

