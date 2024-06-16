Hourly power outage schedules are expected throughout Ukraine on Monday

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12037 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

06:27 AM • 124701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127910 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142389 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 201574 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 240600 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370246 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182682 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149842 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 124701 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 109319 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127910 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 122438 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142389 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8716 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10773 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15029 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16413 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24185 views
Hourly power outage schedules are expected throughout Ukraine on Monday

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34020 views

On Monday, June 17, from 08:00 to 22:00, hourly power outages are expected in all regions of Ukraine, with the greatest restrictions in effect from 11:00 to 22:00 due to the projected increase in electricity consumption at the beginning of the working week.

Hourly power outage schedules are expected throughout Ukraine on Monday

Tomorrow, June 17, blackout schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 22:00 in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Between 11:00 and 22:00, the restrictions will apply to more consumers than at other times,

- the statement said.

Details

The reason is the projected increase in electricity consumption at the beginning of the working week.

If the situation in Ukraine's power system changes, we will inform you additionally.

Recall

The government has approved a decree designed to ensure a fair distribution of electricity consumption limits between regions by subtracting from the available electricity the amount needed for critical infrastructure and setting new limits for each region to equalize the duration of power outages.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
