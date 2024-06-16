Hourly power outage schedules are expected throughout Ukraine on Monday

Tomorrow, June 17, blackout schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 22:00 in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Between 11:00 and 22:00, the restrictions will apply to more consumers than at other times, - the statement said.

Details

The reason is the projected increase in electricity consumption at the beginning of the working week.

If the situation in Ukraine's power system changes, we will inform you additionally.

Recall

The government has approved a decree designed to ensure a fair distribution of electricity consumption limits between regions by subtracting from the available electricity the amount needed for critical infrastructure and setting new limits for each region to equalize the duration of power outages.