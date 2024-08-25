Hotel targeted, Ukrainian and foreign journalists wounded: information about the attack on Kramatorsk

In Kramatorsk, Russian troops attacked a hotel, two people are wounded and one person is under the rubble, they are Ukrainian and foreign journalists. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

“Russians attacked Kramatorsk in the middle of the night. Another target in the city was a hotel.

In addition to the hotel, a nearby high-rise building was also damaged.

“Currently, we know about 2 injured, and 1 more person is under the rubble. All three victims are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom,” the RMA chief wrote.

Authorities, police and rescuers are working at the site. The rubble is being cleared and rescue operations are underway.

Recall

On the evening of August 24, Russian troops struck the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, and an explosion was heard in the city after 10 p.m. An explosion was heard in Kramatorsk at about 22:35, a Suspilne correspondent reported. An air alert was declared in the Donetsk region. The Kramatorsk MVA in its Telegram channel called on citizens to stay in shelters. Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MVA, told Suspilne Donbas that there were casualties as a result of the shelling. The consequences are being clarified.

