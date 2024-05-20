Hostile shelling in Chernihiv region: 72 attacks, 412 explosions, one casualty in a week

Over the past week, the enemy fired 72 times at 26 settlements in Chernihiv region, including 16 air strikes, causing 412 explosions, damage to civilian and critical infrastructure, wounding 5 civilians and killing 1 person, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past week, the enemy fired 72 times at 26 settlements in Chernihiv region, during which 412 explosions were recorded. In particular, the enemy carried out 16 air strikes," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to him, about two dozen civilian infrastructure buildings and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

"Unfortunately, five civilians in the Chernihiv region were wounded and one person was killed," Chaus said.

