Hostile FPV drones' activity intensified in the south - Humeniuk

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Hostile FPV drones' activity intensified in the south - Humeniuk

Hostile FPV drones' activity intensified in the south - Humeniuk

Kyiv

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Southern Operational Command remains tense as enemy drones have increased their activity, but Ukrainian troops continue to fight them with fire and electronic warfare.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces remains quite tense. The activity of enemy FPV drones has increased, but the Defense Forces continue to fight them  with fire and electronic warfare. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

"In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, the situation remains quite tense, because despite the fact that the previous day was relatively calmer than the others, the enemy still continues to conduct artillery activities as part of counter-battery combat, and does not stop assaults on the left bank, although it actually halved them compared to the previous day," said Humeniuk.

According to her, there were three unsuccessful enemy attacks on the left bank.

"We counted three assaults, but they were equally unsuccessful for the enemy and he was forced to retreat to his original positions, although he had tried to do so seven times the day before, but also unsuccessfully. We also see that due to the light clearing of the fog, the activity of FPV drones has increased, but we continue to fight them with both fire and electronic warfare. This counteraction has proven to be quite effective," noted Humeniuk.

She also noted that the enemy continues  to direct artillery shelling at residential areas and critical infrastructure.

On February 15, Humeniuk reportedthat the situation in Krynky in Kherson region remains quite difficult, as it is very difficult to hold the bridgehead in the face of constant attacks, but the Ukrainian military is coping with it.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khersonKherson

