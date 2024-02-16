Hostile FPV drones' activity intensified in the south - Humeniuk

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces remains quite tense. The activity of enemy FPV drones has increased, but the Defense Forces continue to fight them with fire and electronic warfare. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

"In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, the situation remains quite tense, because despite the fact that the previous day was relatively calmer than the others, the enemy still continues to conduct artillery activities as part of counter-battery combat, and does not stop assaults on the left bank, although it actually halved them compared to the previous day," said Humeniuk.

According to her, there were three unsuccessful enemy attacks on the left bank.

"We counted three assaults, but they were equally unsuccessful for the enemy and he was forced to retreat to his original positions, although he had tried to do so seven times the day before, but also unsuccessfully. We also see that due to the light clearing of the fog, the activity of FPV drones has increased, but we continue to fight them with both fire and electronic warfare. This counteraction has proven to be quite effective," noted Humeniuk.

She also noted that the enemy continues to direct artillery shelling at residential areas and critical infrastructure.

On February 15, Humeniuk reportedthat the situation in Krynky in Kherson region remains quite difficult, as it is very difficult to hold the bridgehead in the face of constant attacks, but the Ukrainian military is coping with it.