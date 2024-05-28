ukenru
Hollywood-style robbery: in Chernihiv, two men dug a hole to rob a bank

Hollywood-style robbery: in Chernihiv, two men dug a hole to rob a bank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18959 views

Law enforcement officers detained two men who blew up a bank in Chernihiv earlier this month. The perpetrators planned to rob the institution and made a dig in advance, but did not calculate the force of the explosion, which destroyed the walls of the building.

Two men involved in a bank bombing were detained in Chernihiv. The attackers tried to steal more than 5 million hryvnias from people's bank cells. This was stated in the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, two residents of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions, by prior conspiracy, attempted to steal money from the clients of a bank located in Chernihiv.

Law enforcement officers found that the men had been preparing for the robbery for several months. In particular, since February , 2024, the suspects periodically came to the city, collected detailed information about the location of the storage facility, the availability of video surveillance, fire alarms, security equipment, and the possibility of breaking into it.

The suspects dug and reinforced an underground tunnel from the territory of a children's educational institution to the basement of a multi-storey building adjacent to the bank, where they prepared a hole in the wall directly to the storage room using hand and impact tools

- the National Police said.

On the morning of May 6, the perpetrators climbed onto the roof of the bank's building, filled its premises with fuel and lubricants through the ventilation duct, and set it on fire.

After that, they entered the bank and tried to break into individual bank accounts.  

The bank boxes contained funds totaling more than UAH 5.5 million. Having failed to break all the boxes before the arrival of law enforcement officers, the men fled the scene of the crime

- the police said. 

The suspects were detained in Zaporizzhia and Mykolaiv regions. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, two men were served a notice of suspicion of attempted theft on a large scale, intentional destruction and damage to another's property committed by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 185, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- summarized in the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region.

Addendum

The head of the criminal police, Andriy Nebytov, said that the tunnel dug by the suspects was 20 meters long. 

(...) they dug a 20-meter-long tunnel and planned to enter the building and steal the money, then set fire to the roof and escape through the tunnel unnoticed in the smoke screen from the fire. But... they failed

- The police officer said. 

According to him, the men "overdid it" and made such an explosion that it destroyed even the walls of the bank. After that, the attackers got scared and fled in a panic. 

Recall

In early May, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in a bank building in Chernihiv on the morning of May 6, resulting in a fire. The building was damaged, but there were no casualties

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv

