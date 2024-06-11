ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Hit two children and ran away: drunk driver detained in Kyiv region

Hit two children and ran away: drunk driver detained in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16384 views

In the Belotserkovsky District of the Kyiv region, patrol officers together with local police detained a driver who is suspected of hitting two children and running away.

In the Belotserkovsky District of the Kyiv region, patrol officers together with local police detained a driver who is suspected of hitting two children and running away, writes UNN with reference to the GUNP in the Kyiv region.

Details

Yesterday, at about 23 hours, the police received a report about an accident with victims in the village of Troitskoye.

Quickly arriving at the specified address, law enforcement officers interviewed eyewitnesses of the incident and found out that an unidentified driver hit two children, after which he left in the direction of the village of Rokitnoye.

Together with doctors, the police provided pre-medical care to injured girls aged 11 and 15.

"After talking with eyewitnesses of the incident, police officers identified the car of the culprit of the accident and her place of residence. A 55-year-old driver was subsequently detained. The examination for intoxication was positive: 1.91 ppm of alcohol," the police said.

In the future, the case will be handled by investigators.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

