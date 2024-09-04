High treason case: MP Shufrich summoned doctors to courtroom - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122153 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157169 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154873 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143800 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201815 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105156 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 62949 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 74764 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 47943 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100758 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 83941 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216721 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204636 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 8820 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 31522 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151501 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150670 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154681 views
Actual
High treason case: MP Shufrich summoned doctors to courtroom - media

High treason case: MP Shufrich summoned doctors to courtroom - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25867 views

Kyiv's Pechersk Court agreed to summon doctors due to Shufrych's poor health and to consider the case by a panel of three judges. The next hearing in the treason case is scheduled for September 5.

On September 4, during a preparatory hearing in the case of Nestor Shufrych, MP of the IX convocation from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life (OPFL) party, and his former assistant Viacheslav Cherepan, Pechersk District Court of Kyiv agreed to summon doctors to court due to Shufrych's poor health, and also agreed to a motion to consider the case by a panel of three judges, UNN reports citing Suspilne.

Details

Thus, in the case of Shufrych, who is accused of high treason and transferring funds to pay for the work of a security firm in the occupied Crimea in 2016, a panel of judges is scheduled to meet at 12:00 on Thursday, September 5, in the Pechersk court.

According to the Suspilne journalist, Shufrych was brought to the court hearing on September 4 directly from the hospital, where he was undergoing rehabilitation after surgery.

One of the first motions of Shufrych's defense was to call an ambulance to the court hearing due to the client's poor health. The court agreed to this, so doctors were summoned to the courtroom. Another petition filed by Shufrich's defense lawyers was a demand to have a panel of three judges consider the case of treason charges, instead of one, as it was on Wednesday. This motion was also upheld.

Thus, the hearing was postponed to 12 o'clock on September 5, and this preparatory hearing should continue with the participation of the panel of judges.

At the same time, according to a Suspilne correspondent, prosecutors say that such a panel may not be able to meet, since, according to them, virtually all the judges of the Pechersk Court have previously participated in the previous stages of this case and must recuse themselves.

If such a board does not convene, the meeting will be further postponed, the publication notes.

Both defendants are accused of financing actions to change and overthrow the constitutional order, seize state power, and change the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine. In addition, Shufrych is also charged with treason. Both defendants deny the charges.

Shufrych's case sent to court03.09.24, 10:30 • 21397 views

Addendum

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified of suspicion of high treason against MP Nestor Shufrych.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising