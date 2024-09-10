ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119718 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195098 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151807 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142537 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196649 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112385 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105056 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82974 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59019 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 36999 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66211 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 42853 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196649 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200598 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149051 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148356 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143453 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159884 views
Hiding behind a bus stop: residents of Belgorod did not find a place to hide during the air raid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16802 views

In Belgorod, Russia, people were unable to take shelter due to a lack of space. Many of the city's shelters are without roofs, and there are not enough shelters near schools for all students and parents.

Residents of the Russian city of Belgorod state that they cannot find shelters during the alarm. Many of the shelters in the city are without roofs. This is reported by Astra TV channel, UNN.

Details

In the Russian Federation, residents of Belgorod did not have enough space in the shelter. The incident occurred during the morning air raid at the Pedagogical College bus stop.

There was not enough space in the shelter for everyone, according to local public reports,” writes Astra TV channel.

In their comments, eyewitnesses report that they “tried to let schoolchildren and older people into the shelter. They themselves were “hiding behind the bus stop complex”.

Image

The situation is the same not only at bus stops. There are many shelters without roofs in the city,” residents write on the network.

Image

Yesterday, we were waiting for children from school, and both children and parents will not fit into one shelter. It would be nice to add at least one more near the schools

- said in one of the comments, Astra writes.

Recall

As a result of the downing of a drone on a multi-storey building in Ramenskoye, Russia, 5 people were injured. One was hospitalized, four sustained shrapnel wounds, and a 9-year-old child died.

Zelensky: Ukraine will hold the territory of Kursk until it forces Putin to negotiate03.09.24, 20:32 • 38718 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

