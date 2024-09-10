Hiding behind a bus stop: residents of Belgorod did not find a place to hide during the air raid

Residents of the Russian city of Belgorod state that they cannot find shelters during the alarm. Many of the shelters in the city are without roofs. This is reported by Astra TV channel, UNN.

Details

In the Russian Federation, residents of Belgorod did not have enough space in the shelter. The incident occurred during the morning air raid at the Pedagogical College bus stop.

There was not enough space in the shelter for everyone, according to local public reports,” writes Astra TV channel.

In their comments, eyewitnesses report that they “tried to let schoolchildren and older people into the shelter. They themselves were “hiding behind the bus stop complex”.

The situation is the same not only at bus stops. There are many shelters without roofs in the city,” residents write on the network.

Yesterday, we were waiting for children from school, and both children and parents will not fit into one shelter. It would be nice to add at least one more near the schools - said in one of the comments, Astra writes.

Recall

As a result of the downing of a drone on a multi-storey building in Ramenskoye, Russia, 5 people were injured. One was hospitalized, four sustained shrapnel wounds, and a 9-year-old child died.

Zelensky: Ukraine will hold the territory of Kursk until it forces Putin to negotiate