Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Hetmantsev vs. judges: the head of the Tax Committee is once again trying to put pressure on the court

Hetmantsev vs. judges: the head of the Tax Committee is once again trying to put pressure on the court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63054 views

The head of the parliamentary committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, has long demonstrated interest in the process of liquidating Concord Bank. This time, the MP decided to criticize the decision of the Dnipropetrovs'k District Administrative Court, which declared illegal and canceled the decision of the NBU Board to revoke the license and liquidate Concorde.

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Rada's Tax Committee, has again criticized judges, this time of the Dnipropetrovs'k District Administrative Court. This happened after it became known that Vitaliy Tsyktych, a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, filed a complaint with the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor General's Office alleging that the MP was exerting pressure and illegally interfering in the court's activities, UNN reports.

The head of the parliamentary committee has long demonstrated his interest in the liquidation of Concord Bank. Earlier, Hetmantsev allowed himself to publicly state during a meeting of the Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy that the bank's owners are "not Ukrainians"and gave direct instructions to law enforcement to pursue them.

On this occasion, the MP decided to criticize the decision of the Dnipropetrovs'k District Administrative Court, which declared illegal and canceled the decision of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine to revoke the license and liquidate the Concord Bank.

Hetmantsev was probably in such a hurry that in his Telegram post he indicated the name of only one of the three judges and spelled the name of the court incorrectly. At the same time, he again veiledly calls for not accepting the court's decision as legitimate. It is worth noting that the decision of the Dnipropetrovs'k District Administrative Court has not yet entered into force, as the deadline for appealing it has not yet expired. Moreover, the National Bank has previously stated that it plans to appeal.

Therefore, Hetmantsev is probably trying to send a message to the judges who will consider the NBU's appeal.

Moreover, we received a decision of the Dnipro District Administrative Court in case No. 160/25952/23 by Judge Zlatin S. V. to cancel the NBU's decision to revoke the license of Concord Bank. I will not give an assessment of either the decision or the inaction of law enforcement. I will give an assessment of us, who allow such things to happen cynically and brazenly in the third year of the war. Despite all our praised judicial reforms

- Hetmantsev wrote.
Image

The chairman of the tax committee has also already filed a complaint with Judge Ciktic about pressure and illegal interference in the court's activities. So it is possible that Hetmantsev feels completely unpunished for his actions.

Add

In his appeal, Judge Ciktic notes that Hetmantsev is trying to tell him what decision he should make with his post.  Ciktic also emphasized that the last lines of Hetmantsev's post were "direct pressure on the judge to ensure that the latter makes a decision".

Thus, the content of the above-mentioned publication indicates the intention of its author to persuade me, as a judge, to make a decision in favor of one of the parties to the criminal proceedings. I consider the above facts as open interference in the activities of a judge and an attempt to exert pressure to make a decision in which the author of the publication is interested, which indicates illegal influence on the judge

- Judge Ciktic emphasized.

The HCJ press service also reported that Judge Ciktic's appeal had not yet been considered at the meeting. At the same time, they added that the judge had also filed a corresponding statement with the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of removing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, as of February 24, 2022, the liquidation process was initiated against 8 banks. Last year, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions were subject to liquidation and license revocation, including Concord Bank. The process of depriving a banking institution of its license takes place without a court. Of course, the owners and shareholders of banks can appeal the decision of the regulator, the NBU, after it has made the decision to liquidate the bank, but in general, the process of removing a banking institution from the market, once it has been launched, is irreversible.

In addition, the issue of liquidation of a profitable bank is not regulated in Ukraine . According to Olena Sosiedka, co-owner of Concord Bank, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the process of bank liquidation is strictly regulated by law and can generally take up to three years.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

