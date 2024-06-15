"He's not talking about negotiations, he's talking about surrender": US Vice President on Putin's proposal for talks

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has reacted to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's words about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, saying that he is not talking about negotiations, he is talking about surrender. Harris said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

The end of this war cannot be resolved without Ukraine. Yesterday, Putin's proposals were highlighted, but to be honest, he is not talking about negotiations, he is talking about surrender. America supports Ukraine not out of mercy, but because it is in line with our principles, our strategic principles. Peace in Ukraine is important for America - Harris said.

Yesterday, June 14, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but that Ukraine needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and declare Ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status.