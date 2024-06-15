"He's not talking about negotiations, he's talking about surrender": US Vice President on Putin's proposal for talks

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11930 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

06:27 AM • 124131 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127495 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 201360 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 240486 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148491 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370235 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182673 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149838 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 124132 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 108902 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127495 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 122058 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141999 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8578 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10706 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14972 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16362 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23915 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"He's not talking about negotiations, he's talking about surrender": US Vice President on Putin's proposal for talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24752 views

US Vice President Harris said that Putin's proposal for "peace talks" is a demand for surrender, not negotiations.

"He's not talking about negotiations, he's talking about surrender": US Vice President on Putin's proposal for talks

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has reacted to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's words about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, saying that he is not talking about negotiations, he is talking about surrender. Harris said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Details

The end of this war cannot be resolved without Ukraine. Yesterday, Putin's proposals were highlighted, but to be honest, he is not talking about negotiations, he is talking about surrender. America supports Ukraine not out of mercy, but because it is in line with our principles, our strategic principles. Peace in Ukraine is important for America

- Harris said.

Recall

Yesterday, June 14, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but that Ukraine needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and declare Ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Kherson Oblast
United States
Ukraine
Donetsk
