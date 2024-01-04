Helmets, boots and belts: State Logistics Operator announces bidding for equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Procurement Agency (State Logistics Operator) has announced a tender for materiel for the Armed Forces, including 20,000 ballistic helmets and 60,000 tactical safety belts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"The State Logistics Operator has announced a tender for material property. The bidding was announced under a competitive procedure in the Prozorro system," the statement said.

It is reported that the Defense Procurement Agency (State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator") will purchase for the Armed Forces:

1. 20 thousand ballistic helmets

2. 25 thousand pairs of rubber boots (procurement broken down by lots)

3. 200 thousand sleepingand insulating carpets

4. 60 thousand tactical safety belts (procurement broken down by lots)

"All tenders are held under a simplified procedure. The request for such a need came from the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is planned to deliver the goods by March 31, 2024," the statement said.

Addendum

The new State Logistics Operator enterprise aims to increase the transparency of procurement for the military, promising to eradicate corruption and engage local producers.