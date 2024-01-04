Helmets, boots and belts: State Logistics Operator announces bidding for equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Helmets, boots and belts: State Logistics Operator announces bidding for equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32203 views

The state logistics operator has announced a tender for the purchase of military equipment, including 20,000 helmets and 60,000 tactical belts.

The Defense Procurement Agency (State Logistics Operator) has announced a tender for materiel for the Armed Forces, including 20,000 ballistic helmets and 60,000 tactical safety belts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"The State Logistics Operator has announced a tender for material property. The bidding was announced under a competitive procedure in the Prozorro system," the statement said.

It is reported that the Defense Procurement Agency (State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator") will purchase for the Armed Forces:

1. 20 thousand ballistic helmets

2. 25 thousand pairs of rubber boots (procurement broken down by lots)

3. 200 thousand sleepingand insulating carpets

4. 60 thousand tactical safety belts (procurement broken down by lots)

"All tenders are held under a simplified procedure. The request for such a need came from the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is planned to deliver the goods by March 31, 2024," the statement said.

Addendum

The new State Logistics Operator enterprise aims to increase the transparency of procurement for the military, promising to eradicate corruption and engage local producers.

Anna Murashko

War

