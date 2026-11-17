Starting November 18, heating will be temporarily disconnected in some residential and other buildings in Kyiv’s Livoberezhnyi district due to the installation of shut-off valves on a main heating pipeline as part of the construction of a backup heating system. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, UNN writes.

Starting November 18, construction crews will begin installing shut-off valves. This requires disconnecting a section of the main heating pipeline - the statement says.

While the work is underway, some buildings in the Livoberezhnyi district will temporarily remain without heating.

The issue was submitted to the city commission on matters of technological and environmental safety and emergencies to ensure coordination and cooperation among all parties responsible.

The work is planned to be completed as soon as possible so that heating to the buildings can be restored as quickly as possible - the statement noted.

Traffic has been partially restored on Kyiv’s Northern Bridge — which vehicles will not be allowed through