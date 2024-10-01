The heating season in the temporarily occupied Donetsk is at risk of disruption. Employees of boiler houses in the TOT of Donetsk region refuse to go to work because of non-payment of wages. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the delay in wages for boiler house workers in the occupied territories of Donetsk region has been going on for many months.

As a result, boiler houses are not being prepared for the new heating season, which is supposed to start in a couple of weeks. Most heating networks are in disrepair, and boilers are not in working order, - the CNS publication says.

The Center also noted that applications for waiver of wage arrears are also being collected at enterprises in the temporarily occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The heads of these institutions, who willingly cooperated with the enemy, received such instructions from the Russian occupation "authorities, - was transferred to the central nervous system.

Starting next year, Russians in the occupied territories will not recognize Ukrainian citizenship - National Resistance Center