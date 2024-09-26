Starting next year, Russians in the occupied territories will not recognize Ukrainian citizenship - National Resistance Center

Starting next year, all Ukrainians without a Russian passport in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will receive the status of foreign citizens or stateless persons. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

From January 1, 2025, citizens without a Russian passport in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will receive the status of foreign citizens or stateless persons - the post reads.

Moreover, the website of the “migration service” of the so-called “lPR” states that adults who have not yet issued a Russian document are considered foreigners, but currently have the right to reside in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. However, only until December 31, 2024.

What will happen after the new year to those who do not exchange their Ukrainian passports? In this case, the occupiers will oblige everyone to register for migration or obtain a temporary residence permit from the occupation authorities - The National Resistance Center explained.

It is noted that the Russians are already creating a register of foreigners staying in the country illegally, in which gauleiters threaten to add Ukrainians who refuse to receive a Russian passport.

The Luhansk RMA stated that in the occupied territory of the region , enterprises do not pay salariesif there are employees without Russian passports.