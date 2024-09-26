Starting next year, Russians in the occupied territories will not recognize Ukrainian citizenship - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 93414 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106633 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172030 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140569 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144688 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184530 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43842 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114239 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 63413 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69815 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 36933 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184530 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174835 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202131 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190990 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143150 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143033 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139026 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155842 views
Actual
Starting next year, Russians in the occupied territories will not recognize Ukrainian citizenship - National Resistance Center

Starting next year, Russians in the occupied territories will not recognize Ukrainian citizenship - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13828 views

From January 1, 2025, Ukrainians without Russian passports in the occupied territories will be granted the status of foreigners. They will have to register for migration or obtain a temporary residence permit.

Starting next year, all Ukrainians without a Russian passport in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will receive the status of foreign citizens or stateless persons. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

From January 1, 2025, citizens without a Russian passport in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will receive the status of foreign citizens or stateless persons

- the post reads. 

Moreover, the website of the “migration service” of the so-called “lPR” states that adults who have not yet issued a Russian document are considered foreigners, but currently have the right to reside in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. However, only until December 31, 2024.

The invaders threaten to completely deprive Ukrainians of their rights to the TOT without a Russian passport - Resistance23.09.24, 02:42 • 54003 views

What will happen after the new year to those who do not exchange their Ukrainian passports? In this case, the occupiers will oblige everyone to register for migration or obtain a temporary residence permit from the occupation authorities 

- The National Resistance Center explained. 

It is noted that the Russians are already creating a register of foreigners staying in the country illegally, in which gauleiters threaten to add Ukrainians who refuse to receive a Russian passport.

Recall

The Luhansk RMA stated that in the occupied territory of the region , enterprises do not pay salariesif there are employees without Russian passports.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising