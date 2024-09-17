Headquarters for Restoration of Life Support Systems Established in Sumy Region: What Are Its Tasks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Headquarters for Restoration of Life Support Systems Established in Sumy Region: What Are Its Tasks

Headquarters for Restoration of Life Support Systems Established in Sumy Region: What Are Its Tasks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38172 views

A Coordination Headquarters has been set up at MinRegion to restore life support systems in Sumy Oblast after the Russian attack. The headquarters will prepare plans, inform the public and coordinate the protection of facilities.

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development has established a Coordination Headquarters for the restoration of life support systems in Sumy region as a result of another Russian attack. The ministry outlined the main tasks of the headquarters, UNN reports .

Details

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has established a Coordination Headquarters for rapid response and ensuring normal living conditions for the population of Sumy region during the limitation or termination of electricity supply

- the statement said.

It is noted that the headquarters has been instructed:

  • Prepare plans to install mobile generators in hospitals, schools and other socially important facilities, as well as backup heat sources;
  • to ensure prompt informing of the population through digital platforms and other communication channels about the availability and operation of the “Points of Unbreakability”;
  • coordinating the protection of key energy infrastructure facilities from possible attacks and ensuring rapid recovery from emergencies;
  • mobilization of all available public and private resources to restore community life support as soon as possible;
  • preparing regional life support systems for the winter period, including checking the readiness of boiler houses and heating networks;
  • to organize regular monitoring of the state of energy supply in the regions, especially those vulnerable to outages, with a weekly report to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

Recall

Following Russian attacks on power facilities in Sumy region, power outages are observed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the work of repair crews and the creation of a Coordination Headquarters to resolve the situation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

