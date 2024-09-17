Headquarters for Restoration of Life Support Systems Established in Sumy Region: What Are Its Tasks

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development has established a Coordination Headquarters for the restoration of life support systems in Sumy region as a result of another Russian attack. The ministry outlined the main tasks of the headquarters, UNN reports .

Details

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has established a Coordination Headquarters for rapid response and ensuring normal living conditions for the population of Sumy region during the limitation or termination of electricity supply - the statement said.

It is noted that the headquarters has been instructed:

Prepare plans to install mobile generators in hospitals, schools and other socially important facilities, as well as backup heat sources;

to ensure prompt informing of the population through digital platforms and other communication channels about the availability and operation of the “Points of Unbreakability”;



coordinating the protection of key energy infrastructure facilities from possible attacks and ensuring rapid recovery from emergencies;



mobilization of all available public and private resources to restore community life support as soon as possible;



preparing regional life support systems for the winter period, including checking the readiness of boiler houses and heating networks;



to organize regular monitoring of the state of energy supply in the regions, especially those vulnerable to outages, with a weekly report to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.



Recall

Following Russian attacks on power facilities in Sumy region, power outages are observed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the work of repair crews and the creation of a Coordination Headquarters to resolve the situation.