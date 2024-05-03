Head of Zaporizhzhia RMA: the enemy has intensified attacks on our settlements

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians shelled 8 settlements, and the number of attacks increased to 348 over the past day. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy fired 348 times at our localities. This is more than usual, previously there was an average of 250 attacks. In recent days, the enemy has really intensified attacks on our localities. 8 localities were under enemy fire, 17 buildings were completely destroyed - Fedorov said.

Recall

The occupiers are trying to restore the situation in the south of Ukraine, conducting constant assault operations, which are unsuccessful.