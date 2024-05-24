Head of Vovchansk city military administration returns to his duties after being wounded

Tamaz Gambarashvili, who was wounded in the left thigh as a result of a Russian attack on May 16, has returned to his duties as head of the city military administration of Vovchansk, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

"From today I am officially back at work. Thanks to our doctors, my health is more or less stable now. I was wounded in the left thigh, and I thank the doctors once again for removing the shrapnel and doing everything possible. Now more than a week has passed since the injury. I can move around on my own, of course, the stitches have not yet been removed, but we cannot rest and receive full treatment now. The situation is difficult now, and that's why we are at work," said Tamaz Gambarashvili.

Defense forces are launching counterattacksin an attempt to repel the enemy and stabilize the situation in Kharkiv region, where fighting continues in such areas as Liptsy, Vovchansk, and Hlyboke.