General Staff: most intense enemy offensive attempts in the Kupyansk sector, two battles in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144230 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171518 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163500 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147812 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219211 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205808 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67966 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109787 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105519 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48539 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219211 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6115 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14467 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105525 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158333 views
General Staff: most intense enemy offensive attempts in the Kupyansk sector, two battles in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12121 views

Intense fighting continues in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk sectors.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk sectors - 11 combat engagements in the first sector and 18 in the second, with 6 in the Kupyansk sector still ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 16:00 on May 24, UNN reports.  

Details

"In the Kharkiv sector, in the border area, Russian occupants conducted assault operations from Pletenivka in the direction of Tykhy. Two more combat engagements are ongoing in Vovchansk," the General Staff said.

As indicated, the total number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector is currently 11.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy's offensive attempts are the most intense, but the aggressor is losing a lot of ground. In total, 18 battles have already taken place today. (...) Six combat engagements are ongoing," the General Staff said.

It is noted that 56 occupants were neutralized killed and wounded in the Kupyansk sector during the day. A Russian tank and a self-propelled gun "Hyacinth" were destroyed.

General Staff: 73 combat engagements so far, enemy significantly intensified in Kramatorsk sector24.05.24, 16:39 • 15895 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

