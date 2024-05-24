General Staff: most intense enemy offensive attempts in the Kupyansk sector, two battles in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk sectors - 11 combat engagements in the first sector and 18 in the second, with 6 in the Kupyansk sector still ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 16:00 on May 24, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Kharkiv sector, in the border area, Russian occupants conducted assault operations from Pletenivka in the direction of Tykhy. Two more combat engagements are ongoing in Vovchansk," the General Staff said.

As indicated, the total number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector is currently 11.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy's offensive attempts are the most intense, but the aggressor is losing a lot of ground. In total, 18 battles have already taken place today. (...) Six combat engagements are ongoing," the General Staff said.

It is noted that 56 occupants were neutralized killed and wounded in the Kupyansk sector during the day. A Russian tank and a self-propelled gun "Hyacinth" were destroyed.

