Head of the NSDC CCD: there was no launch of the Russian “Oreshnik” the day before

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, denied the information about the launch of a Russian Oreshnik missile on February 6, noting that there was no warning to Western partners or the launch itself, UNN reports.

There was no launch of the Oreshnik yesterday. Russia must warn its western partners in the event of such launches. There was no warning, and there was no launch with the subsequent "rocket fall" either - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Context

The day before, Forbes reported that Russia had probably launched an "Oreshnik" at Kyiv, but it failed to reach and fell on Russian territory.