He demanded USD 5 thousand. USD for exclusion from military registration: a doctor of a military medical center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is under suspicion

A doctor who, according to the investigation, demanded $5,000 from a serviceman for recognizing him as unfit for service by the military medical commission has been detained. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to investigators, in January 2024, the defendant extorted USD 5,000 from a serviceman for being declared unfit for service by the military medical commission and being removed from the military register.

Law enforcers detained the doctor in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and served him a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the prosecution has filed a motion with the court to impose a preventive measure on the suspect.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the SBI has been investigating at least 300 cases of violations in the TCC and the HLC.

