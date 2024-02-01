He demanded USD 5 thousand. USD for exclusion from military registration: a doctor of a military medical center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is under suspicion

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 60870 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116013 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121308 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163423 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266480 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176630 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166790 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236855 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 82093 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59790 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95600 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56683 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37591 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266482 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233979 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116015 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99827 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117641 views
He demanded USD 5 thousand. USD for exclusion from military registration: a doctor of a military medical center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is under suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22347 views

A doctor of a military medical center in Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of extortion of USD 5,000 from a serviceman for declaring him unfit for military service.

A doctor who, according to the investigation, demanded $5,000 from a serviceman for recognizing him as unfit for service by the military medical commission has been detained. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Suspicion notice was served to a doctor of the military medical examination board who extorted USD 5 thousand from a serviceman for declaring him unfit for service

 , the message says.

According to investigators, in January 2024, the defendant extorted USD 5,000 from a serviceman for being declared unfit for service by the military medical commission and being removed from the military register.

Image

Law enforcers detained the doctor in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and served him a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the prosecution has filed a motion with the court to impose a preventive measure on the suspect.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the SBI has been investigating at least 300 cases of violations in the TCC and the HLC.

Odesa region: Fraudster posing as a counterintelligence officer and "selling positions" in the special service detained01.02.24, 13:20 • 26051 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

