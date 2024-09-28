He demanded kickbacks from suppliers of goods: SBU confirms detention of Energoatom top manager Skopych

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the director of control and audit work of this enterprise for corruption. According to the case file, the company official demanded kickbacks from suppliers of goods and services for the state enterprise. As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is a top manager of Energoatom, Oleksandr Skopych.

The criminal proceedings documented that in exchange for a "tribute" of 15 percent of the contract amount, he promised suppliers accelerated payment for the contract, - the statement said.

Details

The offender was detained red-handed when he received UAH 100 thousand from a supplier of fuel and lubricants that supplies a state-owned uranium mining enterprise.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence).

The operation was conducted by the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

Energoatom confirmed the detention of an employee while receiving an unlawful benefit. It is stated that the detainee facilitated the resolution of the issue in another company by acting as an intermediary between the contractor and this company.