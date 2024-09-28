ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
He demanded kickbacks from suppliers of goods: SBU confirms detention of Energoatom top manager Skopych

He demanded kickbacks from suppliers of goods: SBU confirms detention of Energoatom top manager Skopych

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37573 views

Oleksandr Skopych, Director of Control and Audit at Energoatom, has been detained for demanding kickbacks from suppliers. He promised accelerated settlement of contracts in exchange for a 15% “tribute”.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the director of control and audit work of this enterprise for corruption. According to the case file, the company official demanded kickbacks from suppliers of goods and services for the state enterprise. As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is a top manager of Energoatom, Oleksandr Skopych.

The criminal proceedings documented that in exchange for a "tribute" of 15 percent of the contract amount, he promised suppliers accelerated payment for the contract,

- the statement said.

Details

The offender was detained red-handed when he received UAH 100 thousand from a supplier of fuel and lubricants that supplies a state-owned uranium mining enterprise.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence).

The operation was conducted by the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

Energoatom confirmed the detention of an employee while receiving an unlawful benefit. It is stated that the detainee facilitated the resolution of the issue in another company by acting as an intermediary between the contractor and this company.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

