He called modern Ukraine a "colony" of the West: former state expert of the Ministry of Education and Science was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16361 views

A former state expert of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion for calling modern Ukraine a "colony" of the West and ridiculing its independence, and faces up to three years in prison for inciting national hatred.

He called modern Ukraine a "colony" of the West: former state expert of the Ministry of Education and Science was served with a notice of suspicion

A former state expert of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine was served with a notice of suspicion for calling modern Ukraine a "colony" of the West and ridiculing its independence. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The offender called modern Ukraine a "colony" of the West and ridiculed its independence. The defendant posted a post on Facebook that called for inciting national hatred. The man faces up to three years in prison for his actions,

- the statement said.

Details

Investigators of the Podil Police Department are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the publication of a former state expert of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine on his personal Facebook page. 

In his post, the 34-year-old author of the post expressed the opinion that Ukraine's withdrawal from the USSR was a mistake for Ukrainians, as the country became a "colony" of the West and lost its independence. In addition, the suspect pointed out to citizens their false expectations for a brighter future, and called them "stupid" and "not deserving of life.

According to the forensic examination, such statements humiliate the national honor and dignity of Ukrainians and are aimed at inciting national hatred.

Investigators served the man a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 161 (Violation of equality of citizens based on their nationality) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for up to three years with or without deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Facebook
