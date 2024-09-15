Hamas says it has enough resources to continue the war with Israel

A senior Hamas spokesman, Osama Hamdan, said that the group, despite losses over 11 months of war in Gaza, has enough resources to continue the war with Israel. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Resistance has a high capacity to continue,” he said. - “There were martyrs, there were victims... but instead, there was an accumulation of experience and the involvement of new generations in the resistance, - Hamdan said.

He noted that Hamas wants “joint Palestinian rule” in Gaza as soon as the war ends in the besieged territory.

He added that the United States is not doing enough to force Israel to make concessions that could lead to a truce in this war.

The U.S. administration is not putting sufficient or appropriate pressure on the Israeli side. Rather, it tries to justify the Israeli side's evasion of any obligations, - Hamdan emphasized.

He also noted that today's Houthi missile attack on central Israel demonstrated the limits of Israel's ability to defend itself.

“This is a message to the entire region that Israel is not immune,” Hamdan emphasized. - “Even Israel's capabilities have limits, and the possibility of developing resistance actions against the Zionist entity is a serious and real possibility, not a fantasy.

The Hamas Ministry of Health reported 41,206 deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the war. Over the last day, 24 people were killed, and the total number of wounded reached 95 337.