Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Hamas says it has enough resources to continue the war with Israel

Hamas says it has enough resources to continue the war with Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21222 views

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan said that the group has the resources to continue the war with Israel. He also criticized the United States for not putting enough pressure on Israel and commented on the Houthis' missile attack.

A senior Hamas spokesman, Osama Hamdan, said that the group, despite losses over 11 months of war in Gaza, has enough resources to continue the war with Israel. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Resistance has a high capacity to continue,” he said. - “There were martyrs, there were victims... but instead, there was an accumulation of experience and the involvement of new generations in the resistance,

- Hamdan said.

He noted that Hamas wants “joint Palestinian rule” in Gaza as soon as the war ends in the besieged territory.

He added that the United States is not doing enough to force Israel to make concessions that could lead to a truce in this war.

The U.S. administration is not putting sufficient or appropriate pressure on the Israeli side. Rather, it tries to justify the Israeli side's evasion of any obligations,

- Hamdan emphasized.

He also noted that today's Houthi missile attack on central Israel demonstrated the limits of Israel's ability to defend itself.

“This is a message to the entire region that Israel is not immune,” Hamdan emphasized. - “Even Israel's capabilities have limits, and the possibility of developing resistance actions against the Zionist entity is a serious and real possibility, not a fantasy.

Recall

The Hamas Ministry of Health reported 41,206 deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the war. Over the last day, 24 people were killed, and the total number of wounded reached 95 337.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

