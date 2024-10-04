Halloween spending in the US to reach $11.6 billion - survey

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 28569 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160817 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134452 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141215 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179203 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170373 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139282 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138948 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83490 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106912 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109062 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170377 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186848 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138948 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145477 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136962 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153943 views
Halloween spending in the US to reach $11.6 billion - survey

Halloween spending in the US to reach $11.6 billion - survey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14372 views

An NRF survey found that US Halloween spending will reach $11.6 billion in 2024. 47% of consumers started shopping before October, reflecting the growing trend of early purchases.

Total spending on Halloween in the United States will reach $11.6 billion in 2024, according to the annual consumer survey of the National Retail Federation (NRF) conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, UNN reports.

Details

The number of early purchases on the eve of Halloween is growing: 47% of survey respondents started shopping by October, according to the survey. This is up from 37% five years ago and compares to only 32% in 2014.

"Total spending on Halloween is expected to reach $11.6 billion after last year's record of $12.2 billion," the report said.

"Halloween marks the official transition to the fall season for many Americans, and consumers are eager to start shopping for new seasonal décor and other fall goods quickly. Retailers are ready to meet this early demand by offering shoppers all the holiday items they need to make this year's celebration one to remember," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen. 

Early demand for ghouls, ghosts, and other Halloween merchandise reportedly continues to grow, with the top reasons cited by early buyers being anticipation of fall (48%), avoiding the stress of last-minute shopping (38%), or the fact that Halloween is one of their favorite holidays (37%).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyEvents
united-statesUnited States

