Halloween spending in the US to reach $11.6 billion - survey

Total spending on Halloween in the United States will reach $11.6 billion in 2024, according to the annual consumer survey of the National Retail Federation (NRF) conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, UNN reports.

The number of early purchases on the eve of Halloween is growing: 47% of survey respondents started shopping by October, according to the survey. This is up from 37% five years ago and compares to only 32% in 2014.

"Total spending on Halloween is expected to reach $11.6 billion after last year's record of $12.2 billion," the report said.

"Halloween marks the official transition to the fall season for many Americans, and consumers are eager to start shopping for new seasonal décor and other fall goods quickly. Retailers are ready to meet this early demand by offering shoppers all the holiday items they need to make this year's celebration one to remember," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen.

Early demand for ghouls, ghosts, and other Halloween merchandise reportedly continues to grow, with the top reasons cited by early buyers being anticipation of fall (48%), avoiding the stress of last-minute shopping (38%), or the fact that Halloween is one of their favorite holidays (37%).