Hailey Bieber shows her pregnancy for the first time in public after announcing the news of her pregnancy

Pregnant Hailey Bieber showed off her baby bump while out with husband Justin Bieber on Tuesday, five days after the news of the baby was announced. UNN reports with reference to Daily mail.

Details

The 27-year-old model and the 30-year-old hitmaker were spotted leaving an office building in Los Angeles, where they are expecting their first child.

Hailey, who is rumored to be six months pregnant , showed off her rounded belly in a stylish white crop top over a black padded jacket. She complemented the look with black baggy pants and chunky black boots.

Her husband wore a printed T-shirt and neon green basketball shorts.

