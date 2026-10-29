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Hackers breached Moldova’s government systems and stole the data of nearly a third of the country’s population

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Hackers attacked Moldova’s government systems and may have stolen the data of 750,000 people. As a result of the attack, 82 government services were temporarily taken offline.

Hackers breached Moldova’s government systems and stole the data of nearly a third of the country’s population

In Moldova, hackers carried out a large-scale cyberattack on state information systems, as a result of which the personal data of approximately 750,000 citizens may have been stolen. Because of the attack, the authorities were forced to suspend the operation of dozens of government services. The Moscow Times reports this, citing TodayMoldova and statements by Moldovan authorities, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the cyberattack lasted from October 19 to 23 and occurred in several waves. To stop unauthorized access, 82 government services and around 30 information systems had to be temporarily disconnected.

The stolen information may have included citizens’ first and last names, personal identification numbers, information about family members, health insurance, family doctors, driver’s licenses, pensions, and financial obligations, including tax debts.

Moldovan authorities suspect the involvement of foreign states

According to Moldova’s Information Technology and Cybersecurity Service (STICS), around 11 million attempts to gain unauthorized access to government systems were recorded during the attack.

The government acknowledged that the attackers exploited numerous vulnerabilities in the country’s digital infrastructure. Specialists are currently working to eliminate them, and the operation of slightly more than ten government services has already been restored.

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Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan reported problems with the operation of five government institutions responsible for information technology and announced the introduction of emergency measures.

According to him, the large-scale cyberattack may have been part of a broader campaign involving foreign government agencies. At the same time, the attackers’ targets may have included not only citizens’ personal data but also Moldova’s digital infrastructure as a whole.

The organizers of the attack have not yet been identified. The full scale of the information leak is to be determined after inspections involving the authorized agencies and Moldova’s Information and Security Service are completed.

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Stepan Haftko

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