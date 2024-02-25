$41.340.03
Hacker group "UA25" carried out a large-scale attack on Russian servers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22777 views

The Ukrainian hacker group UA25 carried out a large-scale cyberattack on Russian servers on February 25, obtaining more than 5 terabytes of personal and corporate data.

Hacker group "UA25" carried out a large-scale attack on Russian servers

A major hacker attack on websites in the Russian Federation was recorded on February 25, 2024. As a result of the work of the UA25 hacker group, 5 terabytes of personal and corporate confidential information were downloaded. This was reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

A group of cybercriminals calling themselves "UA25" gained access to logistics materials for the enemy country, classified materials of lawyers, and some marketplaces,

- the statement said.

Details

So far, more than 5TB of both personal and corporate confidential information has been uploaded. It is also reported that they managed to penetrate the internal servers of the aggressor country.

It is noted that now the threat in the cyberspace of the Russian Federation is gaining new momentum, reaching even greater proportions throughout the country, which serves to gain access to the servers of the terrorist authorities.

Recall

Ukrainian hackers obtained the coordinates of Russian surveillance equipment from the general's e-mail, which helped Ukrainian forces destroy Murom-M.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

