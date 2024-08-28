HACC extended the duties of former Minister Solsky for another two months, but made changes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Actual
HACC extended the duties of former Minister Solsky for another two months, but made changes

HACC extended the duties of former Minister Solsky for another two months, but made changes

 • 153570 views

The HACC extended the duties of former Minister Solsky until October 14, but allowed him to visit his parents. The case has been going on for 5 years, and the NABU plans to interrogate more than a thousand ATO soldiers, most of whom are at the front.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended until October 14 the duties imposed on former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky, but again softened them. This decision was made by the court on August 14, UNN reports.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor asked to extend the term of the obligation for another two months. At the same time, the defense insisted that there were no grounds for such a decision, as there were no risks stated by the prosecutor. The lawyers asked to impose a preventive measure on Solskiy in the form of a personal commitment and to allow him to visit his parents who live in Mykolaiv region.

The investigating judge granted the motion in part and extended the term of the duties imposed on Mykola Solskiy for two months. In particular, not to leave the city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or judge. The court also allowed the former minister to travel to Mykolaiv region with the consent of the investigator, prosecutor or judge.

When checking the existence of risks substantiated by the prosecutor, the investigating judge proceeds from the fact that the risks existing at the initial stage of the investigation tend to decrease and lose their relevance as the criminal proceedings are investigated

- the judge said in his ruling.

As a reminder, the investigation in the case has been going on for 5 years, and the reasonable timeframe has been exhausted, but NABU continues to "drag its feet" and now plans to interrogate more than a thousand ATO soldiers, most of whom are defending the country at the front. The ATO soldiers, in turn, are outraged by NABU's actions.

In addition, the NABU is still waiting for a number of examinations to be completed, some of which have been conducted since October 2023, which is actually almost a year now. And, as you know, earlier, anti-corruption activists tried to "leak" and annul the examination, which they themselves had ordered, and which, obviously, was supposed to testify to Solskyi's innocence.

Recall

The NABU accused former Minister Mykola Solsky of assisting ATO veterans in privatizing land plots in Sumy region eight years ago. According to the detectives, the land was used by the National Agrarian Academy and could not be privatized.

However, the version of the detectives was refuted by the Supreme Court, which ruled that the National Academy of Sciences had no rights to these lands, as well as by expertswho studied the historical chronology of these lands from the 50s of the last century and also emphasized that these lands could not have been included in the land bank of the National Academy of Sciences.

Probably, for a long time, the NAAS could use the land that it had squatted and considered its own. This is evidenced, in particular, by the materials of some criminal proceedings, where NAAS employees were accused of squatting the land incriminated to Solsky and ATO veterans. The NAAS leased these lands to farmers for growing their crops, although this is expressly prohibited.

So now the main intrigue of the NABU case against former Minister Solsky is whether detectives will be able to prove their assumption that the land was indeed used by the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. If they can't, which is highly likely, the former minister will be acquitted. As, by the way, former Minister Volodymyr Omelyan was acquitted. His detectives accused him of reducing port fees, which allegedly led to budget losses. However, all of the NABU's arguments, even those that were announced publicly, proved to be worthless in the High Anti-Corruption Court and had no causal connection. All three instances of the court ruled Omelyan's innocence. However, the SAPO detectives and prosecutors, who were supposed to oversee the legality of the actions of the NABU detectives, have not publicly apologized to the former minister. And prosecutors have not been punished for this.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications

