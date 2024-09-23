ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

HACC arrests MP Odarchenko in absentia

HACC arrests MP Odarchenko in absentia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15015 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested in absentia MP Andriy Odarchenko, suspected of bribing a high-ranking official. The court also recovered UAH 15 million of the bail previously posted for Odarchenko.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested in absentia MP Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction. The court also collected 15 million hryvnias of bail posted for him. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court session.

Details

The court ruled: the prosecutor's motion to change the measure of restraint and to transfer the bail to the state revenue to be granted. To transfer to the state revenue and credit to the special fund of the state budget UAH 15 million paid as bail for Andrii Mykolaiovych Odarchenko. To impose on the accused Odarchenko Andriy (...) a custodial measure of restraint

 - the judge said.

Recall

Last November, the SAPO and the NABU served suspicion on MP Andriy Odarchenko of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In this regard, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested MP Andriy Odarchenko with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. Subsequently, Odarchenko was released on bail in the amount of UAH 15 million .

The SAPO prosecutor reported that MP Andriy Odarchenko may have left Ukraine through Zakarpattia. The HACC initiated the summons of Odarchenko and will consider a petition for his international arrest.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

