HACC arrests MP Odarchenko in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested in absentia MP Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction. The court also collected 15 million hryvnias of bail posted for him. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court session.

Details

The court ruled: the prosecutor's motion to change the measure of restraint and to transfer the bail to the state revenue to be granted. To transfer to the state revenue and credit to the special fund of the state budget UAH 15 million paid as bail for Andrii Mykolaiovych Odarchenko. To impose on the accused Odarchenko Andriy (...) a custodial measure of restraint - the judge said.

Recall

Last November, the SAPO and the NABU served suspicion on MP Andriy Odarchenko of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In this regard, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested MP Andriy Odarchenko with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. Subsequently, Odarchenko was released on bail in the amount of UAH 15 million .

The SAPO prosecutor reported that MP Andriy Odarchenko may have left Ukraine through Zakarpattia. The HACC initiated the summons of Odarchenko and will consider a petition for his international arrest.