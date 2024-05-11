DIU drones attacked Volgograd oil refinery - source

Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to its own sources.

Details

According to a source of UNN, on Saturday night, the DIU drones attacked the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia.

The current status of the installations is being clarified.

Recall

In Luhansk region, in the temporarily occupied town of Rovenky, an oil depot was on fire .

