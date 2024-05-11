"First in Luhansk, then in Rovenky at night": RMA told about the consequences for the occupiers due to fires at oil depots

Oil depots in the occupied territories of Luhansk region are burning one after another, causing significant damage and depleting fuel reserves, which makes it difficult for the occupiers to refuel military equipment, the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor said on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Oil depots are burning down one by one in the occupied Luhansk region. First in Luhansk, last night - in Rovenky. The destruction is significant, there are no fuel reserves left," said Lysogor.

According to him, "no matter what the local collaborators and Russians say, they are missing one more warehouse with oil products.

"And it is also far from the front line. It will become even more difficult to refuel military equipment. - he noted. - "Most likely, we will have to use bases located on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, refueling vehicles will have to travel a long way.

