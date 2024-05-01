Guerrillas scouted an oil depot in Rostov that supplies Russian troops - ATESH

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted a reconnaissance of the oil depot and found out the scheme of oil products supply to the facility in Rostov in Russia. This was reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the territory of the oil depot is guarded by a large number of employees. Day and night vision cameras are installed around the perimeter.

This base supplies Russian troops fighting against Ukraine. The defeat of this military facility would have a significant impact on the course of the Russian offensive, - the statement said.

Coordinates of the object: 47.24731909851737, 39.58330827466628.

Recall

The Ryazan oil refinery in Russia suffered from a drone attack carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on the night of May 1. The attack led to a large-scale fire at the facility.