Guerrillas found an S-300B air defense system near the Chongar bridge at the entrance to occupied Crimea

Guerrillas found an S-300B air defense system near the Chongar bridge at the entrance to occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14141 views

The ATESH movement has identified a S-300B air defense position near the Chongar bridge at the entrance to occupied Crimea. The information on the air defense systems and radar was passed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for planning strikes.

Guerrillas from the movement ATESH conducted reconnaissance and found the exact location of air defense systems, covering the Chongar bridge and temporarily occupied Crimea from the northern side. This UNN writes with reference to the message ATESH.

The deployment position of the 9A84 ROM unit from the S-300V SAM system was found in the area of the Chongar Bridge

- the partisans reported.

Detailed information and data on the deployment positions of air defense systems, anti-aircraft installations and radar systems were recorded and transmitted to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The movement noted that this data will allow more effective planning of strikes against critical facilities of the occupation regime, weakening the defense and bringing the liberation of Crimea closer.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are known to have hit the Chongar and Genicia road bridges. Confirmed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom, the attack took place in August 2023, and the bridge took at least several months to repair.

Crimean bridge needs emergency repairs - ATESH08.09.2024, 15:45 • 31584 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

