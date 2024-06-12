Groups of enemy UAVs were spotted over several regions, moving in different directions

Several groups of enemy UAVs were spotted in the sky over several regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Attention:

A group of "Shahed" in the north of Mykolaiv region, moving west.

"Shaheds" in the north of Zaporizhzhia, heading to Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Enemy drones in western Donetsk region heading north.

UAVs on the border of Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions, heading northwest.

Shaheds in the east of Kharkiv region heading north - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.