Grenade explosion in a village council in Zakarpattia: SBU announces consideration of reclassification to a more serious crime with life imprisonment

The case of grenade explosions in a village council in Zakarpattia, in which deputy Serhiy Batryn is a suspect, will be considered for reclassification to a more serious crime punishable by life imprisonment after the examination, the SBU Main Directorate in Zakarpattia region reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"We inform you that in connection with the death of another victim, after the completion of the necessary examinations, the issue of reclassifying the case to a more serious part of the article, which provides for a sentence of life imprisonment, will be considered," the SBU Main Directorate reported on Facebook.

The special service also confirmed that investigators of the SBU Office in Zakarpattia region have ordered a forensic psychiatric examination of the deputy who detonated grenades during a village council meeting in Zakarpattia.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that deputy Serhiy Batryn, suspected of blowing up grenades during the session, had been appointed a forensic psychiatric examination.

Addendum

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, deputy Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. Later, one of the victims died in the hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of dead from grenade attacks at the session had increased to two.

SBU launches investigation into explosion of live grenades by deputy in village council building.

The SBU served suspicion notices of committing a terrorist act to Batryn, a deputy of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia region.

A court in the Transcarpathian region imposed on Batryn a preventive measure in the form of detention.