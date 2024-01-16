Grenade explosion in a village council in Zakarpattia: SBU announces consideration of reclassification to a more serious crime with life imprisonment

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 65829 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108215 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137296 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135691 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175267 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171299 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281264 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178171 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167163 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103287 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103049 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105062 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 75150 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 48977 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 65829 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281264 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234199 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259560 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34489 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137296 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106094 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122248 views
Actual
Grenade explosion in a village council in Zakarpattia: SBU announces consideration of reclassification to a more serious crime with life imprisonment

Grenade explosion in a village council in Zakarpattia: SBU announces consideration of reclassification to a more serious crime with life imprisonment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21523 views

The case of deputy Serhiy Batryn, suspected of exploding grenades in a village council in Zakarpattia, may be reclassified as a more serious crime.

The case of grenade explosions in a village council in Zakarpattia, in which deputy Serhiy Batryn is a suspect, will be considered for reclassification to a more serious crime punishable by life imprisonment after the examination, the SBU Main Directorate in Zakarpattia region reported on Tuesday, UNN reported. 

Details

"We inform you that in connection with the death of another victim, after the completion of the necessary examinations, the issue of reclassifying the case to a more serious part of the article, which provides for a sentence of life imprisonment, will be considered," the SBU Main Directorate reported on Facebook.

The special service also confirmed that investigators of the SBU Office in Zakarpattia region have ordered a forensic psychiatric examination of the deputy who detonated grenades during a village council meeting in Zakarpattia. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that deputy Serhiy Batryn, suspected of blowing up grenades during the session, had been appointed a forensic psychiatric examination.

Addendum

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, deputy Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. Later, one of the victims died in the hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of dead from grenade attacks at the session had increased to two.

SBU launches investigation into explosion of live grenades by deputy in village council building. 

The SBU served suspicion notices of committing a terrorist act to Batryn, a deputy of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia region.

A court in the Transcarpathian region imposed on Batryn a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising