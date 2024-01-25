Grenade explodes in Lviv region: there are victims

Today, January 25, two men were injured in the Lviv region as a result of a grenade explosion, police are establishing the circumstances of the incident. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Lviv region.

Details

Reportedly, at around 6:30 a.m., an explosion was reported near a cemetery in the city of Chervonohrad. The report also stated that people were injured as a result of the explosion.

Law enforcement officers found that two residents of the district center aged 25 and 27 were injured in the explosion and hospitalized.

It has also been preliminarily established that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found.

Investigators of the territorial police unit opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Article 264 (Negligent storage of firearms or ammunition) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of restraint of liberty for up to three years or imprisonment for the same term.

