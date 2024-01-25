ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

An unknown person fired an RPG at a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih: several apartments were damaged

An unknown person fired an RPG at a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih: several apartments were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24241 views

An unidentified person fired an RPG at a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, damaging several apartments, with no injuries. The police are investigating the incident, which is being classified as hooliganism.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, an unknown person fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher at a residential high-rise building. This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police of the region, UNN reports.

On January 25, at about 5 a.m., police received a report of an explosion in a multi-storey building in the Ternivka district of the city,

- the statement said.

Details

According to preliminary information, an unidentified person fired an RPG at the building while outside. The explosion damaged several apartments.

Image

It is preliminarily known that no one was injured as a result of a shot from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

Image

The leadership of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department, explosives experts and the investigative team are currently working at the scene. All the circumstances of the crime are being established. This incident was registered in the URPI under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

Image

Measures are being taken to detain the person involved in the hooliganism.

Recall

In December last year, a grenade exploded in an apartment building in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. A resident of the apartment was injured and taken to hospital.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies

