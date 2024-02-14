Grenade attack in Zakarpattia village council: results of psychiatric examination of MP Batryn

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Grenade attack in Zakarpattia village council: results of psychiatric examination of MP Batryn

Kyiv  •  UNN

The forensic psychiatric examination of MP Serhiy Batryn, suspected of detonating a grenade at a village council meeting in Zakarpattia region, which injured 26 people and killed two, has been completed, but the results will not be announced yet due to the ongoing investigation.

A forensic psychiatric examination has already been conducted and the results of the forensic psychiatric examination of MP Serhiy Batryn, who is a suspect in the explosion of grenades in the Zakarpattia region during a meeting of one of the local councils, are available. The press service of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

Details

"The examination has already been conducted, we have the results," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office also noted that they could not announce the results at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Previously

In January 2024, MP Batryn was ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination.

Addendum

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, MP Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. Later, one of the victims died in hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of people killed by grenades at the session had increased to two.

SBU launches investigation into the explosion of combat grenades by a deputy in the village council building.

The SBU served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act to Batryn, a deputy of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia region.

A court in the Transcarpathian region imposed a pre-trial restraint on Batryn in the form of detention.

In January 2024, the prosecutor's office reclassified the case of the grenade attack in the village council. In the future, it will be investigated as a terrorist act that led to the death of people.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

