Grenade attack in Zakarpattia village council: results of psychiatric examination of MP Batryn

A forensic psychiatric examination has already been conducted and the results of the forensic psychiatric examination of MP Serhiy Batryn, who is a suspect in the explosion of grenades in the Zakarpattia region during a meeting of one of the local councils, are available. The press service of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

Details

"The examination has already been conducted, we have the results," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office also noted that they could not announce the results at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Previously

In January 2024, MP Batryn was ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination.

Addendum

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, MP Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. Later, one of the victims died in hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of people killed by grenades at the session had increased to two.

SBU launches investigation into the explosion of combat grenades by a deputy in the village council building.

The SBU served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act to Batryn, a deputy of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia region.

A court in the Transcarpathian region imposed a pre-trial restraint on Batryn in the form of detention.

In January 2024, the prosecutor's office reclassified the case of the grenade attack in the village council. In the future, it will be investigated as a terrorist act that led to the death of people.