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Great white sharks are increasingly swimming toward Canada's shores, and scientists have explained what is drawing them north

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Warming waters and the recovery of the seal population have increased the food supply for sharks off Canada's coast. Scientists are not recording a sharp increase in their numbers.

Great white sharks are increasingly swimming toward Canada's shores, and scientists have explained what is drawing them north

Great white sharks are appearing increasingly often off Canada's Atlantic coast, particularly near Nova Scotia. Researchers attribute this to the growing amount of available prey and changes in the marine ecosystem, BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

One such "visitor" was a nearly 4.2-meter-long great white shark nicknamed Contender. Just a few months ago, it was off Florida, but as the waters warmed, it headed north to Canada.

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Over the past several decades, the seal population off the coasts of the United States and Canada has recovered significantly—they are one of the great white shark's favorite prey. At the same time, as the waters warm, more and more fish species are moving north.

Sharks are finding more and more food

Over the past 30 years, surface waters near Nova Scotia have warmed by approximately 1.5°C, while temperatures near the seabed have risen by approximately 3°C. More fish attract seals, which in turn attract great white sharks.

There are many food options for them in Nova Scotia. It is a fairly healthy marine ecosystem with many large animals they can feed on—seals and tuna

—explained marine biologist Neil Hammerschlag.

He does not believe that the overall population of great white sharks has increased sharply. Instead, individual sharks have begun visiting Canadian waters more frequently, remembering food-rich areas and returning to them.

As the number of sightings grows, so does the likelihood of encounters with people. In September, a great white shark attacked a diver off the coast of Quebec, but his injuries were not life-threatening. Experts emphasize that the risk of an attack remains very low.

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