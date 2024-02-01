ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Grades obtained by Ukrainian children in schools abroad will be recognized in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

All grades obtained abroad are re-calculated upon returning to Ukraine. To do this, it is enough to provide an extract of grades obtained abroad and a certificate of the grading system in the child's country of residence.

The grades of Ukrainian children given by teachers abroad should be counted in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

This was emphasized during a special meeting chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. 

It is noted that this question was raised by representatives of the Ukrainian School in Geneva, which was founded in April 2022 by the Association of Ukrainian Women in Switzerland.

A representative of the Ministry of Education explained that last year the ministry developed relevant methodological recommendations approved by an order of the Ministry of Education and Science. They explain certain issues of education in general secondary education institutions under martial law.

According to the recommendations, all grades obtained abroad are re-calculated upon return. To do this, it is enough to provide an information certificate, which must be attached:

  •  extract of grades obtained abroad;
  • a certificate of the evaluation system used in the host country.

The recommendations also stipulate that children who have been forced to change their place of residence and received education abroad will be enrolled in general secondary education institutions in Ukraine upon their return.

Where they studied before, or to any other. Enrollment will be based on the application of one of their parents or other legal representatives

Addendum

The Ministry of Reintegration adds that children can study only subjects with a Ukrainian component abroad. This is possible both remotely in Ukrainian schools and at the International Ukrainian School (IUS).

These include the Ukrainian language and literature, the history of Ukraine, the basics of jurisprudence, geography, civic education, defense of Ukraine, and the subject "I Explore the World" (in terms of civic and historical education).

This helps to avoid the double burden of studying in parallel at Ukrainian and foreign schools

- the agency explained.

In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed the possibility of crediting the experience of Ukrainian teachers who are currently working abroad.

Recall

New data from the Center for Civic Education shows that about 300,000 Ukrainian children live in Poland. However, more than half of them, namely 53%, do not attend school. This includes at least 112,800 children of primary school age and 43,600 adolescents of secondary school age.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyOur people abroad

