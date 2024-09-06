Government simplifies ammunition production in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Government simplifies ammunition production in Ukraine

Government simplifies ammunition production in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24267 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to scale up ammunition production in Ukraine. Companies will be able to produce and import explosives without permits, reducing the process of opening production from 18 months to 1 month.

The government has made a decision to scale up ammunition production. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, UNN reports .

Details

Currently, Ukrainian ammunition production depends on imports of explosives and detonators. But Ukraine has its own potential to develop the industry, so the market needs to be stimulated and the best conditions for manufacturers created.

To increase the volume and speed up the production of Ukrainian ammunition, we are killing all bureaucracy for manufacturers. Companies will be able to produce, buy and import explosives and components without permits and licenses.

Until now, it took at least 12-18 months to start producing explosives! For example, it takes six months to obtain a waste management license alone, and another three months to obtain a permit for waste operations. And there are up to 10 different bureaucratic documents.

By a government decree, we are speeding up the process to 1 month.

Earlier, drones, robots, electronic warfare, and ammunition have already gone through the same process of opening the market. And we can already see the results on the battlefield.

I am grateful to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries for their participation in the development and support of the revolutionary resolution.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

