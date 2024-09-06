Government simplifies ammunition production in Ukraine

The government has made a decision to scale up ammunition production. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, UNN reports .

Details

Currently, Ukrainian ammunition production depends on imports of explosives and detonators. But Ukraine has its own potential to develop the industry, so the market needs to be stimulated and the best conditions for manufacturers created.

To increase the volume and speed up the production of Ukrainian ammunition, we are killing all bureaucracy for manufacturers. Companies will be able to produce, buy and import explosives and components without permits and licenses.

Until now, it took at least 12-18 months to start producing explosives! For example, it takes six months to obtain a waste management license alone, and another three months to obtain a permit for waste operations. And there are up to 10 different bureaucratic documents.

By a government decree, we are speeding up the process to 1 month.

Earlier, drones, robots, electronic warfare, and ammunition have already gone through the same process of opening the market. And we can already see the results on the battlefield.

I am grateful to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries for their participation in the development and support of the revolutionary resolution.

