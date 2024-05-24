Government excludes cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures from the list of especially dangerous substances

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71980 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139339 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238514 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171628 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163561 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147859 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205931 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 69068 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109991 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52012 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105745 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 50247 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238514 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219370 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219202 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7209 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15242 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105745 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109991 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158371 views
Actual
Government excludes cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures from the list of especially dangerous substances

Government excludes cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures from the list of especially dangerous substances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16958 views

Ukraine has removed cannabis, its resin, extracts, and tinctures from the list of particularly dangerous substances, allowing its cultivation for medical and industrial purposes.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has excluded cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures from the list of particularly dangerous substances. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported one of the key resolutions necessary for the implementation of the Law of Ukraine #3528-IX. The adopted resolution amends the list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors,

- the statement said.

Parliament legalizes medical cannabis12/21/23, 12:46 PM • 37230 views

It is reported that cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis extracts and tinctures will be excluded from the list of particularly dangerous substances whose circulation is prohibited (list 1 of Table 1), tetrahydrocannabol - from the list of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances whose circulation is prohibited (list 2 of Table 1) and included in Table 2 in the relevant lists of narcotic drugs, including plants and psychotropic substances whose circulation is restricted.

The Resolution also allows the cultivation of cannabis plants for industrial purposes (except for the production and/or manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances). The condition under which such cultivation is permitted is the use of seeds collected from plant varieties whose dried straw has a maximum permissible tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of 0.2%. Starting from February 16, 2027, the maximum permissible concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in dried hemp straw for industrial purposes should not exceed 0.3%,

- the message says.

Kuzin explained what issues need to be resolved for the sale of medicines with cannabis3/29/24, 1:00 PM • 192124 views

The Ministry of Health informs that Table 1 of the list is supplemented by List 4, which allows the cultivation of cannabis plants, in particular, for medical purposes. The condition for such cultivation is the use of conditioned and certified seeds of at least the second generation, the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in dried straw of which is equal to or greater than 0.3 percent, and such plants are used for the production (manufacture) of medicines.

The Resolution will come into force on August 16, 2024, simultaneously with the enactment of Law #3528-IX. "Cannabis contains hundreds of unique cannabinoids and substances. Of all the known substances in the cannabis plant, only tetrahydrocannabinol and its isomers have a psychoactive effect. Other cannabinoids do not affect the mental state, but can have a significant positive impact on the course of certain diseases. The use of non-psychoactive cannabinoids is not addictive and is used in medicine,

- the Ministry of Health informs.

The Ministry of Health reminded that Law #3528-IX regulates the use of cannabis plants for medical, educational, scientific and technical purposes and expands patients' access to necessary treatment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising