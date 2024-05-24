Government excludes cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures from the list of especially dangerous substances

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has excluded cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures from the list of particularly dangerous substances. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported one of the key resolutions necessary for the implementation of the Law of Ukraine #3528-IX. The adopted resolution amends the list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors, - the statement said.

It is reported that cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis extracts and tinctures will be excluded from the list of particularly dangerous substances whose circulation is prohibited (list 1 of Table 1), tetrahydrocannabol - from the list of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances whose circulation is prohibited (list 2 of Table 1) and included in Table 2 in the relevant lists of narcotic drugs, including plants and psychotropic substances whose circulation is restricted.

The Resolution also allows the cultivation of cannabis plants for industrial purposes (except for the production and/or manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances). The condition under which such cultivation is permitted is the use of seeds collected from plant varieties whose dried straw has a maximum permissible tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of 0.2%. Starting from February 16, 2027, the maximum permissible concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in dried hemp straw for industrial purposes should not exceed 0.3%, - the message says.

The Ministry of Health informs that Table 1 of the list is supplemented by List 4, which allows the cultivation of cannabis plants, in particular, for medical purposes. The condition for such cultivation is the use of conditioned and certified seeds of at least the second generation, the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in dried straw of which is equal to or greater than 0.3 percent, and such plants are used for the production (manufacture) of medicines.

The Resolution will come into force on August 16, 2024, simultaneously with the enactment of Law #3528-IX. "Cannabis contains hundreds of unique cannabinoids and substances. Of all the known substances in the cannabis plant, only tetrahydrocannabinol and its isomers have a psychoactive effect. Other cannabinoids do not affect the mental state, but can have a significant positive impact on the course of certain diseases. The use of non-psychoactive cannabinoids is not addictive and is used in medicine, - the Ministry of Health informs.

The Ministry of Health reminded that Law #3528-IX regulates the use of cannabis plants for medical, educational, scientific and technical purposes and expands patients' access to necessary treatment.