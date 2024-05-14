Government establishes Strategic Investment Council

ukenru
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established the Strategic Investment Council to form a unified project portfolio of public investments and coordinate reform efforts with the support of partners.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created a Strategic Investment Council to form a single project portfolio of public investments. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports .

At a meeting on May 14, the Government decided to establish a Council for Coordination of Central Executive Authorities. It will function within the framework of the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform,

- Shmyhal said.

Details

According to him, the donor platform plays a key role in attracting financial resources from partners.

"We use this platform as efficiently as possible," Shmygal said.

A corresponding Expert Council will also be established. According to the Prime Minister, these innovations will allow the Cabinet of Ministers to clearly coordinate efforts, implement all planned reforms and receive support from our partners.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Strategic Investment Council, an advisory body to the Government.

Its task is to form a single project portfolio of public investments, increase their efficiency, and develop proposals for improving the legislation,

- Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that it is important to clearly see how much, where and why the state invests and what results it expects.

Addendum

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reportedthat Ukrainian businesses will soon be able to use the Ukraine Investment Framework to attract investment, and companies and municipalities should start preparing applications now.

