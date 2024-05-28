Government bans all types of gambling advertising

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned all types of gambling advertising, according to CMU Resolution No. 583, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the first paragraph of the CMU Resolution No. 566 of May 17, 2024 - “Some Issues of Counteracting the Negative Effects of Gambling on the Internet” - was amended.

The first subparagraph after the words “the procedure for restriction” is supplemented with the words “all forms”, and after the words “by restriction” - the words “namely, prohibition” the resolution says.

The document also states that the ban will remain in effect until the law on combating gambling addiction, which is currently being considered by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, comes into force.

