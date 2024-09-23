Government approves plan to restore education in the liberated territories

The government has approved an action plan to restore education in the de-occupied territories for 2024-2027. The resumption of the educational process will depend on a number of factors, such as the duration of the occupation, the state of infrastructure and the security situation, UNN writes, citing the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

"One of the state's priorities is to restore the educational process in the de-occupied territories. This process depends on various factors. Among them are the duration of the occupation and its nature, security factors (mining, shelling, etc.), the state of educational infrastructure (destruction/damage, available educational network, etc.), as well as transport links, demographic situation, available personnel reserve, economic situation in the country and the possibility of providing financial support to such territories," the statement said.

The strategic goals of the action plan include:

1. Restore the Ukrainian education system in the de-occupied territories.

2. Ensuring the educational process in accordance with Ukrainian educational standards.

3. Creating a safe educational environment.

The implementation of the above-mentioned strategic goals, as indicated, is entrusted to ministries, state institutions and local administrations, including military administrations, at the expense of expenditures provided for in the state and local budgets for the respective year.

The adoption of the order is expected to ensure the de-occupied territories:

- educational process in accordance with Ukrainian educational standards;

- conditions for achieving the physical safety of participants in the educational process;

- introduction of modern digital tools and digital learning materials for education;

- Formation of a personnel reserve to support educational institutions in the de-occupied territories;

- creating a system of support for participants in the educational process during the adaptation period - the transition from the education system of the aggressor state to the Ukrainian education system, etc.

Recall

For the first time, contract students will receive tuition grants through "Action", the amount of the grant depends on the NMT score and specialty, and confirmation of receipt is required by November 5.