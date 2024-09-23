Government approves plan to restore education in the liberated territories

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111338 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180269 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144460 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147220 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140540 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178647 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39069 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96898 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67367 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40402 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58162 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194576 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145498 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145125 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149556 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140747 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157407 views
Actual
Government approves plan to restore education in the liberated territories

Government approves plan to restore education in the liberated territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13961 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an action plan to restore education in the de-occupied territories for 2024-2027. The plan envisages restoring the Ukrainian education system, ensuring the educational process and creating a safe educational environment.

The government has approved an action plan to restore education in the de-occupied territories for 2024-2027. The resumption of the educational process will depend on a number of factors, such as the duration of the occupation, the state of infrastructure and the security situation, UNN writes, citing the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

"One of the state's priorities is to restore the educational process in the de-occupied territories. This process depends on various factors. Among them are the duration of the occupation and its nature, security factors (mining, shelling, etc.), the state of educational infrastructure (destruction/damage, available educational network, etc.), as well as transport links, demographic situation, available personnel reserve, economic situation in the country and the possibility of providing financial support to such territories," the statement said.

The strategic goals of the action plan include:

1. Restore the Ukrainian education system in the de-occupied territories.

2. Ensuring the educational process in accordance with Ukrainian educational standards.

3. Creating a safe educational environment.

The implementation of the above-mentioned strategic goals, as indicated, is entrusted to ministries, state institutions and local administrations, including military administrations, at the expense of expenditures provided for in the state and local budgets for the respective year.

The adoption of the order is expected to ensure the de-occupied territories: 

- educational process in accordance with Ukrainian educational standards; 

- conditions for achieving the physical safety of participants in the educational process;

- introduction of modern digital tools and digital learning materials for education;

- Formation of a personnel reserve to support educational institutions in the de-occupied territories;

- creating a system of support for participants in the educational process during the adaptation period - the transition from the education system of the aggressor state to the Ukrainian education system, etc.

Recall 

For the first time, contract students will receive tuition grants through "Action", the amount of the grant depends on the NMT score and specialty, and confirmation of receipt is required by November 5. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising