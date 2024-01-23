Government approves appointment of Melitopol mayor Fedorov as head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reports UNN.

Addendum

Ivan Fedorov was elected mayor of Melitopol in November 2022. In 2022, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the city of Melitopol was occupied from the first days. During the Russian-Ukrainian war, after the occupation of Melitopol in March 2022 by Russian troops, he refused to cooperate with the occupiers. On March 11, he was abducted by the Russian military.

Within six days, Fedorov was exchanged for nine captured Russian conscripts.

Also in 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III degree to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District has been headed by Yuriy Malashko since February 23.